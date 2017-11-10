Community invited to celebrate Ayden Brown's life on Sunday

A celebration of life for Ayden Brown is scheduled for Nov. 12, 2017.

The community is invited to say goodbye to a Las Vegas boy who lost his battle with cancer.

A celebration of life has been set for Ayden Brown on Sunday at MEET Las Vegas. It will begin at 12 p.m. at the venue on 233 South 4th Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard.

Brown's mother, Lindsey Licari, asked anyone who attends to wear red in his honor.

On Nov. 3, Licari posted a video on Facebook confirming her 3-year-old son died.

FOX5 first shared his story and it captured hearts across the nation and garnered thousands of dollars in donations for his medical expenses through GoFundMe.

The pair went to Arizona for treatment. Doctors there told them Brown had three weeks to live but he surpassed that number. They moved back to Las Vegas where Licari researched holistic and herbal medicine. She received help from a herbal doctor and other mothers who went through this.

Licari said the financial help from the community paid for all of their expenses in Arizona, medical equipment in their home, appointments and more.

For more information on Brown and see how you can help with the fight against childhood cancer, visit AydensArmyofAngels.org.

FOX5 will stream the celebration of life on fox5vegas.com.

