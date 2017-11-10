Vegas local dedicates mansion to Vegas Strong movement

Armani Izadi is known as the life of the party. But on Friday he said he didn't want to talk about this Facebook Page, or nightclubs. He wanted to talk about Vegas after the 1 October shooting.

"I wanted to get attention from the world, and I thought this might go viral," he said.

Izadi decided to take his 6,000 square foot home near Buffalo Drive and Sahara Avenue and dedicate it to the city he loves. Every portion of the outside of his home was adorned with a Vegas memory.

"We decided to do the Vegas strong movement, " he said. "That's why you see Frank Sinatra, Marshmello, all the icons that make Las Vegas great, and make it a great place."

It took more than a dozen artists and painters seven full days to transform the outside of the mansion. During the process, Izadi recorded it and put it online. The video has had than 40 million views.

"There's a bunch of different viral threads, but that's a lot of eyes. That's about half of the Superbowl," he said of the views.

The masterpiece of a home stood for about a week until neighbors began to complain.

"A couple of neighbors were like 'You should have sent us flyers, you should get to know your neighbors''', he said. "Another one said this is a violation of the neighborhood ordinance and I told him, 'That's not a thing.''''

So the home went back to white, but there are still a few things spray painted.

"We wanted to spray paint these Lamborghinis so we just let people spray paint their names on the cars," he said laughing.

He said hundreds of people a day come to his home and are upset that it's no longer painted.

"They saw us painting it white and they were like 'No! What are you doing?! Why are you painting it white?''

And for those people who aren't a fan of the white, Izadi said 'Don't worry.' Despite his neighbors, he's already been working on something new.

"I want to turn [my house] into a winter wonderland: the biggest light show, the craziest paint job, and a few other surprises," he said.

So Izadi said he is looking for people to help him with his next adventure. For more on how to get involved, visit his website.

