Make-A-Wish warns of possible scam

Make-A-Wish is warning the public of a possible telephone scam. (File)

Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada warned consumers of a possible scam invoking the organization's name.

A spokesperson for Make-A-Wish said, "it has been brought to our attention there may have been a recent victim of a telephone fundraising scam."

In a release, the organization said that a number of people have said they received a phone call from someone pretending to be a federal government employee, informing them that they won thousands of dollars from a sweepstakes allegedly conducted by Make-A-Wish. The winners are told that in order to claim the prize they must pay thousands of dollars.

The spokesperson said Make-A-Wish does not solicit funds through the telephone and the organization is not involved in the scam.

Additionally, Make-A-Wish said it does not participate in chain letters, telemarketing or sweepstakes.

"We remind everyone to be vigilant and alert when receiving unsolicited phone calls like this," the spokesperson said.

If you or someone you know received a phone call like this, contact Make-A-Wish via email or phone at 800-722-9474.

