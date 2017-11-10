North Las Vegas Fire Department: Open house, breakfast

The logo of the North Las Vegas Fire Department, in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

North Las Vegas firefighters are planning to hold an open house with breakfast in mid-November.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department said the community is invited to join them for a tour of one of their fire stations with a free pancake breakfast on Nov. 18.

The event will take place at fire station 57, located at 3120 W. Azure Avenue, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Fire Chief Joseph Calhoun is scheduled to give remarks around 9:30 a.m. and crews will provide a variety of fire and life safety demonstrations.

Firefighters will also be giving station tours and demonstrating a kitchen cooking fire scenario, according to North Las Vegas fire.

According to the department, educational literature on fire safety, drowning prevention, emergency preparedness planning and smoke alarms will be a part of the event as well.

North Las Vegas fire said this is a wonderful opportunity for the public to come meet and greet them just before the holiday season.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.