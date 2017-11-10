North Las Vegas man arrested for sexual assault of teenage girl

North Las Vegas police said they arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault case.

On Nov. 7 at 10 a.m., North Las Vegas detectives were notified of an alleged sexual assault between Kyle Ziemann and a 13-year-old girl he knew.

Police contacted Ziemann at his work at Summit View Youth Center and was arrested for four counts of sexual assault with a child under 14, four counts of lewdness with a minor under 14 and two counts of open and gross lewdness.

The division of child and family services, which is over the Summit View Youth Center, is working with police on the investigation.

Police said they would not release further details on the case at this time citing the sensitive nature of it.

Anyone with information is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

