Cannabis drive-thru service available near downtown Las Vegas

A cannabis drive-thru service is now available near downtown Las Vegas.

NuWu Cannabis Marketplace, located near Main Street and Washington Avenue, opened their drive-thru service window on Friday.

The cannabis marketplace is the first dispensary to offer a drive-thru and it has its own rules for customers.

“Security will ask for your identification in line and everyone in the car must be 21 older,” said Jen McClaning, manager at NuWu.

The drive-thru will also offer a limited menu for drive-up orders and full menu items ordered online.

NuWu management said this service will add an extra level of convenience for all their clients.

