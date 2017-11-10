Cannabis drive-thru service available near downtown Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

VIDEO

Cannabis drive-thru service available near downtown Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
A cannabis drive-thru service is now available at NuWu Cannabis Marketplace. (Mike Doria/FOX5) A cannabis drive-thru service is now available at NuWu Cannabis Marketplace. (Mike Doria/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A cannabis drive-thru service is now available near downtown Las Vegas. 

NuWu Cannabis Marketplace, located near Main Street and Washington Avenue, opened their drive-thru service window on Friday.

The cannabis marketplace is the first dispensary to offer a drive-thru and it has its own rules for customers.

“Security will ask for your identification in line and everyone in the car must be 21 older,” said Jen McClaning, manager at NuWu.

The drive-thru will also offer a limited menu for drive-up orders and full menu items ordered online.

NuWu management said this service will add an extra level of convenience for all their clients.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.     

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.