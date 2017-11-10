Metro police arrest man in connection to deadly shooting near Sunset Park

Dominique Williams, 30, is the suspect in the 7/11 shooting (LVMPD / FOX5).

Metro officers at the scene of a fatal shooting near Sunset Park on Nov. 10, 2017. (Alyssa Deitsch/FOX5)

Las Vegas police arrested a man in connection with a deadly Nov. 10 shooting that left one man dead.

Dominique Williams, 30, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder.

Officers originally responded to reports of a shooting behind a 7-Eleven convenience store at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Sunset Road at about 7:30 a.m.

Police said a fight broke out in the shopping complex between two men before shots were fired. A man in his 40's was transported from the scene to Sunrise Hospital but later passed away, police said.

Authorities were notified of a second incident at the nearby intersection of Pecos and Sunset Roads at about 7:45 a.m. Police said the second person, now identified as Williams, who was involved in the shooting drove to a Sinclair gas station. Someone at the gas station called and reported Williams was there with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital. Over the course of the investigation, officers determined Williams as the prime suspect in the shooting death of the victim and took him into custody, according to police.

