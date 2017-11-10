Deadly shooting near Sunset Park under investigation

Metro officers at the scene of a fatal shooting near Sunset Park on Nov. 10, 2017. (Alyssa Deitsch/FOX5)

Las Vegas police said they are investigating a deadly shooting in the central part of town Friday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting behind a 7-Eleven convenience store at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Sunset Road at about 7:30 a.m.

Police said a fight broke out in the shopping complex between two men before shots were fired. A man in his 40's was transported from the scene to Sunrise Hospital but later passed away.

Authorities were notified of a second incident at the nearby intersection of Pecos and Sunset Roads at about 7:45 a.m. Police said the second person, described as a man in his 30's, who was involved in the shooting drove to a Sinclair gas station. Someone at the gas station called and reported the man was there with gunshot wounds.

The man told officers he was robbed but police do not believe that is true and think that he is the suspect. Police believe he threw the gun out of the car window near Sunset Park. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital.

The incident at Sunset and Pecos was initially reported as a second shooting but police later clarified a shooting did not take place there.

Witnesses reported a heavy police presence was seen on Sunset Road, near Sunset Park, while homicide detectives were investigating.

