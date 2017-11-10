Motorcyclist injured in Sept. at 95 and Flamingo crash dies

The victim of a Sept. 8 crash has died. (NHP)

Nevada Highway Patrol reported the victim in a single-vehicle crash from Sept. 8, has died.

NHP said the crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on the northbound U.S. 95 on ramp from Flamingo Road.

The rider failed to complete a right turn, causing him to lose control and eject from his motorcycle.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he later died. He was identified as 26-year-old Francisco Jara from Las Vegas.

NHP said he was wearing a helmet and it's unknown if impairment was a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

