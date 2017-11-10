Hit-and-run driver sought after critical crash with motorcycle near 215 and Durango Drive South

NHP said it is searching for a hit and run driver after a critical crash on 215 and Durango Drive South. (NHP)

The Nevada Highway Patrol said it was searching for a white Audi with a missing mirror after it collided with a motorcycle, leaving the rider in critical condition.

NHP said the drivers of the Audi and black Kawasaki sport bike were racing and cutting each other off before they made contact and the motorcycle rear-ended a Mazda near I-215 and Durango Drive South. The crash was reported around 8:33 p.m.

Anyone who saw the incident or the Audi matching this description was asked to call NHP at (702)486-4100.

A Buffalo Drive on ramp was closed closed during the investigation but traffic wasn't backed up NHP said.

