Vegas Strong march hosted by Culinary Union draws big crowd on Strip

Thousands of people, including many of those who work on the Las Vegas Strip all came together Thursday night for a Vegas Strong march.

"(It was) to bring the whole community together, to show respect for what happened at the shooting and to show Vegas is strong and Vegas is safe, Culinary Union member, Stella Kalaoram said.

Kalaoram said she works at one of the Strip resorts. She said this march hosted by the Culinary Union was an opportunity for solidarity and healing.

"This is also sending a message to the world that Vegas is safe, and we want tourists to come back," Kalaoram said.

The massive crowd made its way down Las Vegas Boulevard drumming and chanting in one big show of support. Workers from the Mandalay Bay led the march.

"It's energizing. For me, it's like going to church on Sunday. It gives me strength," union member Mario Sandoval said.

As they continued to spread the "Vegas Strong" message, workers said they are proving the resilient spirit of the Las Vegas community, day by day.

"Show the tourists that we are here, Vegas is ok, come back again we're not going to let one paralyze Vegas," Kalaoram said.

"If we let that stop us, that means they win and we're not about to let that happen. We got to keep going," Sandoval said.

