Man dies after being injured in fire at Civic Center Drive near Gowan Road

The logo of the North Las Vegas Fire Department, in an undated image. (FOX5 FILE)

A man died Thursday from injuries suffered in a fire at an apartment on Civic Center Drive near Gowan Road Tuesday, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

NLVFD said firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Civic Center Drive, at 4:27 a.m. Tuesday. The department said heavy smoke and flames were showing from the second floor. The man was found in the apartment and was taken to UMC Trauma "in grave condition."

He died Thursday just after 3:00 p.m. NLVFD said.

Fire Chief Calhoun said, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim of this tragic fire and his family."

The cause of the fire was determined to be an accident, from a burning candle. Fire damages were contained to his apartment unit, an estimated $75,000.

NLVFD reminded people to never leave candles unattended and to only use approved space heaters.

This was the second fatality in North Las Vegas and there were nine significant burn victims, this year.

