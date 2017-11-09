Memorial planned for fallen Officer Hartfield lacking funding

Metro Officer Charleston Hartfield was killed in the 1 October shooting. (FOX5)

A memorial planned for fallen Metro Officer Charleston Hartfield hasn't had enough funding to be built, according to Stan Olson, the president of Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation.

Olson said the foundation is looking for donations to expand the memorial pathway, which includes a tree and boulder with the name of the officers who have died at Police Memorial Park in northwest Las Vegas.

As of Nov. 9, the pathway did not have room for memorial for Officer Hartfield, killed off-duty in the 1 October shooting.

Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation is in charge of the memorial at Police Memorial Park even though it's a city park, Olson said..

The cost of the expansion is about $28,000, which includes excavation, concrete and electrical needed to expand.

Olson said to make a donation, send a check to:

Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation

P.O. Box 777218

Henderson, NV 89077

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.