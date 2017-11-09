North Italia restaurant expands to Southern Nevada

A modern Italian restaurant has announced plans to expand to the Las Vegas Valley.

North Italia is set to open its first location in Nevada on Dec. 13 inside the Rampart Commons, located at 1051 S. Rampart Boulevard.

Fox Restaurant Concepts is behind the new establishment and operates multiple restaurants in the U.S. including Arizona, California, and Colorado.

“We’re proud to open our very first North Italia location in Nevada,” said Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts. “The Summerlin community in Las Vegas has become a thriving destination to dine, shop, live and work, and is the perfect area for our new restaurant."

The family-friendly eatery's menu will be driven by both traditional Italian cuisine and lighter fresh fish dishes according to Fox. With everything from pasta to pizza dough made fresh on the premise daily.

Executive Chef Philipp Norsetter will offer lunch and dinner every day as well as a weekend brunch and happy hour Sunday through Friday.

A job fair will also be held in mid-November, according to the restaurant, and applicants can submit their resumes here.

"We look forward to becoming a part of the neighborhood and offering great food, excellent service, and an unforgettable experience," said Fox.

