Victims, double homicide suspect and Las Vegas officers who shot him identified

The victims of a double homicide, their accused killer and the Metro officers who shot him, were identified Thursday.

Clark County identified the victims as 48-year-old Scott Humphries and 54-year-old Roland Shelly. Humphries was stabbed in the the chest and neck and Shelly had blunt and sharp force trauma of his neck.

According to police, Officer Kai Hoskins, 32, and Officer Levi Hancock, 43, were involved in shooting Jarrett Varnado, 35, the victim's suspected killer on Tuesday.

[RELATED: Metro officers shoot, kill double homicide suspect near Flamingo and Tenaya]

Police said a SWAT team was serving a search warrant at a home next to where two men were found dead. After officers could not reach anyone inside the home, a K9 was sent inside of the home in the 7400 block of Newcrest Circle. After the K9 did not return, officers entered the home and found Varnado inside with the dog. The K9 was able to get away before Varnado pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the officers.

Hoskins and Hancock shot Varnado, Metro said. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

Both officers were assigned to the Homeland Security Division, SWAT Bureau. Hoskins has been with the department since July 2006 and Hancock has been with the department since Jan. 2001. They have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.