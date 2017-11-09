Las Vegas family poisoned by carbon monoxide after using grill indoors

A family of four was taken to a Las Vegas hospital after being overcome by carbon monoxide gas after using a charcoal grill indoors.

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded at 2:17 a.m. on Tuesday to a home near Vegas Drive and Decatur Boulevard after someone called and told dispatch someone was sick in the home.

Arriving firefighters found one person in the living room and three others in bedrooms of the home. All were semi-conscious. As firefighters entered the home, their air monitoring equipment detected high amounts of carbon monoxide. When the firefighters were inside, the meter indicated a life-threatening situation. The four family members, two adults, and two teens were taken outside and given oxygen. They were all taken to the hospital.

The family told firefighters that they were using a charcoal grill in the living room for cooking at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday. During the night, all complained of a headache and feeling ill. They called 911 after they felt sick.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said cooking indoors with outside cooking devices is a deadly combination. Carbon monoxide cannot be detected except with monitoring equipment. All homes should have a carbon monoxide alarm for each level of the house.

The use of outside cooking devices inside homes is not uncommon in Las Vegas, the department said. Adding, many cultures in other parts of the world cooking in the living room. Houses in Las Vegas are well insulated because of summer heat and do not have a circulation of air that may be typical in other parts of the world. The department said outside cooking devices should never be used inside a home.

