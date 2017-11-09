Police: Witness shoots man who stabbed his own stepfather in east Las Vegas

A man suspected of stabbing his stepfather was shot by a witness to stop him in east Las Vegas Thursday morning, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded to the incident at about 9 a.m. at Tropicana Avenue and Missouri Avenue, near Boulder Highway.

Police said someone passing by saw a "suspicious interaction" in a vehicle that rocked back and forth. It was a dispute between a stepfather and stepson. The witness saw 30-year-old James Garcia stab his stepfather inside the vehicle. The witness, who had a concealed carry weapon, screamed at Garcia to stop. Garcia walked toward the witness, then returned to the car, where it appeared he would stab his stepfather again. The witness fired his gun at Garcia, hitting him in the stomach, stopping him, Metro said.

Police initially said the man who was shot was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition then said his condition was unknown but "stable." Police said the man that was stabbed was "stable" at Sunrise Hospital.

"I saw two people running in the dirt lot by the school and they were chasing each other. Then one of the people got in the car and then the other person had fired a couple rounds through the windshield, pulled him out of the car after firing the rounds and then pushed him to the ground and fired a few more rounds after that," another witness, Robert Jones said.

"Happened to have a conversation with one of the police officers and they told me it was a little street justice," Barbara Nash, who said she lives in the area, said. "Last year, I was sitting out here and there was a drive-by shooting and there's always homeless encamped over here and there's fires and all kinds of stuff going on."

Whitney Elementary School was placed on lockdown. CCSD said it was lifted by 10 a.m.

Police said Tropicana Avenue was closed from Boulder Highway to Jimmy Durante Boulevard.

Please avoid the area of Tropicana at Boulder Hwy as we have a shooting investigation ongoing. Tropicana is closed from Boulder Hwy to Jimmy Durante. #LVMPDnews pic.twitter.com/CWNP1gAkPq — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 9, 2017

An investigation is ongoing.

