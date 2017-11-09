Three toys inducted into National Toy Hall of Fame

Three toys were inducted into The Strong's National Toy Hall of Fame. (Mike Doria/FOX5)

Congratulations to the simple, soaring paper airplane, game-changing Wiffle Ball, and murder-mystery favorite Clue. These three toys became the latest inductees to The Strong’s National Toy Hall of Fame.

The honorees were selected from a field of 12 finalists that also included: Magic 8 Ball, Matchbox Cars, My Little Pony, PEZ Candy Dispenser, play food, Risk, sand, Transformers, and Uno.

Inducted toys are selected on the bases of the following criteria:

Icon-status: the toy is widely recognized, respected, and remembered.

Longevity: the toy is more than a passing fad and has enjoyed popularity over multiple generations.

Discovery: the toy fosters learning, creativity, or discovery through play.

Innovation: The toy profoundly changed play or toy design.

A toy may be inducted on the basis of this criterion without necessarily having met all of the first three.

To date, the following 63 toys have been inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame: alphabet blocks, Atari 2600 Game System, baby doll, ball, Barbie, bicycle, Big Wheel, blanket, bubbles, Candy Land, cardboard box, checkers, chess, Crayola Crayons, dollhouse, dominoes, Duncan Yo-Yo, Dungeons & Dragons, Easy-Bake Oven, Erector Set, Etch A Sketch, Fisher-Price Little People, Frisbee, G.I. Joe, The Game of Life, Hot Wheels, hula hoop, jack-in-the-box, jacks, jigsaw puzzle, jump rope, kite, LEGO, Lincoln Logs, Lionel Trains, little green army men, marbles, Monopoly, Mr. Potato Head, Nintendo Game Boy, Play-Doh, playing cards, puppet, Radio Flyer Wagon, Raggedy Ann and Andy, rocking horse, roller skates, rubber duck, Rubik’s Cube, Scrabble, Silly Putty, skateboard, Slinky, Star Wars action figures, stick, Super Soaker, swing, teddy bear, Tinkertoy, Tonka Trucks, Twister, and View-Master.

The Strong’s National Toy Hall of Fame, established in 1998 in Rochester, New York, recognizes toys that have inspired creative play and enjoyed popularity over a sustained period. Each year, the prestigious hall inducts new honorees and showcases both new and historic versions of classic toys beloved by generations.

Anyone can nominate a toy to the National Toy Hall of Fame. Final selections are made on the advice of historians, educators, and other individuals who exemplify learning, creativity, and discovery through their lives and careers.

