Missing, Exploited Children: Attempting to locate Henderson teen

Authorities announced they need assistance in locating a missing teenager from Henderson.

Makenzi Postier-Barker, 17, was last seen in the Henderson area on Oct. 25, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The organization said it is asking for the public's help in finding Postier-Barker as she may attempt to travel to nearby Las Vegas.

She is described as 5-foot, 4-inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds with blond hair, hazel eyes and has her ears pierced according to the reporting center.

Anyone with further information about Postier-Barker's whereabouts was urged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

