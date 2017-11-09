LVFR: Cause of Las Vegas house fire undetermined - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

LVFR: Cause of Las Vegas house fire undetermined

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue are investigating the cause of a house fire on Nov. 9, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) Las Vegas Fire and Rescue are investigating the cause of a house fire on Nov. 9, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the cause of a fire at a home Tuesday morning was undetermined. 

Crews responded to the incident at 2:12 a.m. at 1923 Sutro Lane, near Vegas Drive and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Arriving crews said smoke was coming from the roof of a one-story home. Firefighters extinguished in the fire in less than 10 minutes. 

No injuries were reported in the fire. 

Damage was confined to a bedroom and the attic. The estimated cost of damage was $10,000. 

