LVFR: Cause of Las Vegas house fire undetermined

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue are investigating the cause of a house fire on Nov. 9, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the cause of a fire at a home Tuesday morning was undetermined.

Crews responded to the incident at 2:12 a.m. at 1923 Sutro Lane, near Vegas Drive and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Arriving crews said smoke was coming from the roof of a one-story home. Firefighters extinguished in the fire in less than 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Damage was confined to a bedroom and the attic. The estimated cost of damage was $10,000.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.