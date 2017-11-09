Cause of Las Vegas house fire under investigation

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue are investigating the cause of a house fire on Nov. 9, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said they are investigating what caused a fire in an attic Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the incident at 1923 Sutro Lane, near Vegas Drive and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

An estimated amount of damage has not been released.

