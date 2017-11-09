Man in critical condition after shooting near Sahara Avenue and - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man in critical condition after shooting near Sahara Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A man was taken to UMC Trauma with critical injuries after being shot in the stomach near Sahara Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive, Metro said.

Officers were called to the 9500 block of West Sahara Avenue at 8:31 p.m. Wednesday.

Two "males had been arguing" there and the caller said she heard a gunshot, police said.

