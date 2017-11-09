Police: Armed man robs business near Flamingo Road and I-15 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police: Armed man robs business near Flamingo Road and I-15

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
The suspect is seen robbing the business in these surveillance photos (LVMPD / FOX5). The suspect is seen robbing the business in these surveillance photos (LVMPD / FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police sought an armed robber who pointed a gun at an employee before fleeing the business. 

The suspect entered a business on the 1200 block of Flamingo Road on Aug. 20 at 12:34 a.m. Police said the suspect pointed a black semi automatic hand gun at an employee and demanded money.

He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police described him as a man, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and weighing about 160 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, baseball hat and blue latex gloves at the time of the robbery. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Robbery Section at 702-385-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 702-828-3591.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.