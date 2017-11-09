Police: Armed man robs business near Flamingo Road and I-15

The suspect is seen robbing the business in these surveillance photos (LVMPD / FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police sought an armed robber who pointed a gun at an employee before fleeing the business.

The suspect entered a business on the 1200 block of Flamingo Road on Aug. 20 at 12:34 a.m. Police said the suspect pointed a black semi automatic hand gun at an employee and demanded money.

He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police described him as a man, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and weighing about 160 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, baseball hat and blue latex gloves at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Robbery Section at 702-385-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 702-828-3591.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.