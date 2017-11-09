Baby in 'very critical' condition, possibly from co-sleeping nea - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Baby in 'very critical' condition, possibly from co-sleeping near Rancho and Cheyenne

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A baby was taken to UMC Pediatrics in "very critical" condition after he or she was found not breathing near Rancho Drive and Cheyenne Avenue, Metro police said.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of North Micheal Way. Abuse/Neglect detectives are investigating the case and Metro said it appears to be the result of co-sleeping.

