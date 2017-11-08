Utah company donates 50 mattresses to The Shade Tree in Las Vegas

A Utah company said it is donating 50 mattresses to The Shade Tree of Las Vegas as part of a regional initiative.

A Utah retailer announced it is donating 50 mattresses to The Shade Tree women and children's shelter in Las Vegas.

It's part of an initiative by DownEast Home & Clothing to help hundreds of children in need, the company said in a release.

“This is an effective solution for the women and children we serve,” Stacey Lockhart, Executive Director at The Shade Tree said. “We’re grateful to DownEast for their compassion and foresight in stepping up to this challenge. Without a good night’s sleep, children have a hard time concentrating and learning. With these beds, they now know they’ll have a comfortable night’s sleep wherever they lay their heads.”

DownEast said it intends to give more children a good night's sleep to improve their health. The company is donating more than 700 mattresses to children in need in seven cities "during the “giving” month of Nov." In addition to Las Vegas, donations are being made in Phoenix, Boise, and four cities in Utah: Salt Lake City, Provo, Logan and St. George.

“As we were developing our own line of mattresses for DownEast Home stores, we learned about the number of children going without a good night’s sleep,” Bill Freedman, co-founder of DownEast said. “It’s heartbreaking and we are committed to becoming part of the solution. We were inspired by socially responsible companies like Toms and realized we have an amazing product and can really make a difference! In partnership with our customers, we are giving those in need a mattress that works for their situation, a bed to call their own and to take wherever they spend each night. We want to give them the good night’s sleep they deserve. Rest is and should be a right.”

The mattresses are called “Mattress on the Go,” a portable, foldable washable and easy to store memory foam bed which can also convert into a sofa or chair.

For each of its Sleep Evolution mattresses sold in one of its stores or online, the company will donate a “Mattress on the Go” to someone in need, the company said.

“It’s our goal as a company to fix sleep for those in need, and give them a better chance to succeed in life,” Freedman said.

