Lawyers say FBI cameras used in Bundy standoff as judge considers releasing defendants

The Bundy ranch in Bunkerville, NV, appears in this image from Feb. 11, 2016 (Source: FOX5)

Lawyers for rancher Cliven Bundy said they just found out that at least one FBI camera was found at the site of the 2014 armed standoff in 2014 with government agents in a cattle-grazing dispute.

Bundy attorney Bret Whipple said a witness called stated the standoff was recorded, there were one to four cameras set up on the ranch and three live feeds that were distributed, but not to the Bundy lawyers. Whipple said that information had not been disclosed to his team until Tuesday. He and other attorneys of Bundy also said FBI snipers with AK15s were surrounding the ranch; a detail they were unaware of until last week. Whipple said the discovery helps his team's case in its effort to reach a dismissal.

A federal judge said she'll consider releasing Cliven Bundy, his two sons and another defendant to a halfway house or house arrest during their trial.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro said Tuesday she'll hold detention hearings Thursday for the 71-year-old Bundy, sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy, and co-defendant Ryan Payne.

The four have been in federal custody since their arrests in early 2016 in Oregon, where the Bundy brothers and Payne led a 41-day occupation of a federal wildlife refuge.

Their trial in Las Vegas is expected to take four months, but Navarro postponed the start at least a week to hold hearings about whether prosecutors have withheld evidence from defense teams.

Ryan Bundy is representing himself at trial. He has complained that it's difficult to prepare his case while he's held at a Nevada jail.

Navarro re-scheduled the trial to begin Nov. 14.

Prosecutors allege the 71-year-old Bundy, sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy, and co-defendant Ryan Payne conspired to enlist a self-styled militia to defy government authority at gunpoint. Prosecutors say Bundy tried to instigate a "range war" to stop the enforcement of lawful court orders to round up his cows after decades of failing to pay grazing fees and penalties.

Defense attorneys said the four men didn't conspire with anyone, didn't wield weapons and didn't threaten anybody.

The standoff near Bunkerville, Nevada, was an iconic moment in a decades-long turf battle about federal control of vast rangelands in the Western U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

