UNLV Rebel Girls need your votes to win Red Bull dance competition

The UNLV Rebel Girls have made it to the championship round of the Red Bull Bracket Reel dance competition and need the Las Vegas community to help them win.

After winning rounds one, two and three, the college dance team has moved on to the final round of the competition and need votes from fans to win.

Starting from Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Nov. 16 by 10 p.m., the team will need 5,000 votes for a chance to win it all.

Each week, the team created a routine and submitted a video for the competition judges to score, along with votes from fans to help boost their favorite dance crew’s overall score.

After four intense rounds of head-to-head competition, the last team standing will take the crown as the champion of Red Bull Bracket Reel Dance.

For more information and to vote for the UNLV Rebel Girls, click here.

Watch the UNLV Rebel Girls’ videos for Round 1, 2 and 3 below:

ROUND 1

ROUND 2

ROUND 3

