Family dog viciously bites, tears 4-year-old's cheek

Gianna Encinias, 4, sits on her dad's lap with bandages wrapped around her head and face (FOX5).

It's been a tough week for Gianna Encinias. On Monday, her grandfather's dog viciously bit and tore her cheek.

"I got a phone call saying she was in the hospital," Gianna's dad Adan said. "I get to the hospital and there is a chunk of her face missing."

Gianna was at her grandpa's house near Alta and Valley View when it happened while both her parents were at work.

"I guess she went to pet the dog and he snapped at her. Her grandpa had stepped away to fix some tools, and in a split second, everything went wrong," Adan said.

The dog who bit Gianna is a 5-year-old lab mix named Shadow. Gianna's dad says he never knew this dog to be aggressive. Shadow is currently at the City of Las Vegas Animal Control and will likely be put down.

"You just never know with animals, you just always need to be careful," Adan said.

Gianna is doing much better but still has a road to recovery. The gash in her cheek is extremely deep and doctors are recommending plastic surgery to help her recover. The price tag could be in the tens of thousands.

For more information on how you can help Gianna, visit her gofundme.

