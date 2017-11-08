NLVPD: Pair arrested in connection to death of man after robbery

North Las Vegas police arrested two people in connection with the death of a Good Samaritan who attempted to intervene after a robbery.

Michael Maria Falus, 38, and Larry Allen Gray, Jr., 43, were taken into custody in Reno by members of the Las Vegas FBI Criminal Apprehension Team. Both were taken back to North Las Vegas where they were booked into the Las Vegas City Jail.

According to North Las Vegas police, on Sept. 16, Falus entered an AM/PM in the 300 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near Losee Road, at about 7 a.m, and took several items. A Good Samaritan tried to stop her from leaving the scene in her vehicle and was struck. The victim was taken to a local hospital but later passed away.

Falus left the scene, police said.

Falus was booked for murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, and duty to stop at the scene of an accident. Gray was booked for murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon and robbery.

