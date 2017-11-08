LINQ Promenade on Vegas Strip to add zip line attraction

Caesars Entertainment announces plans to add a zip line attraction to the LINQ Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip.

Fly LINQ is expected to be the first zip line on the Strip and feature 10 side-by-side lines simultaneously launching riders.

The team behind the High Roller is developing the new zip line, according to Caesars, with an estimated cost of $20 million.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2018 as the experience will be constructed on the LINQ Promenade.

“This new experience will join The LINQ Promenade’s growing number of thrilling and memorable entertainment, dining and retail options," said Bob Morse, President of Hospitality, Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Guests are expected to begin their ride experience by taking an elevator with views of the Strip to the top of the 122-foot-tall tower. Once at the launch deck, riders can choose to either side "Superman" or in the seated position.

The ride will travel east at about 1,080 feet above the promenade, according to Caesars, and lead riders to the base of the High Roller.

Construction of the Fly LINQ project is expected to be completed in late 2018.

