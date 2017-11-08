Vegas Cares benefit raises more than $100K

The Vegas Cares benefit concert honored the victims of 1 October on Nov. 5, 2017. (LVCVA)

Numerous Vegas stars came together for a benefit show to help raise funds in honor of those affected by the shooting on Oct. 1.

The Vegas Cares benefit was held at the Venetian hotel-casino on Nov. 5 and brought in over $100,000 according to event organizers.

Performers included Tenors of Rock, Clint Holmes, Penn & Teller, Blue Man Group, BAZ – A Musical Mash-Up, the cast of Mystère by Cirque du Soleil and singer-songwriter Jewel performing her powerful song "Mercy."

“This was by far the most inspirational event I have ever produced... the staff, talent, and audience were all loving each other.... it was in the air,” said Vegas Cares Producer and BEST Agency CEO, Ken Henderson.

The event was full of memorable moments including dancers from Jubilee returning to the stage for the first time since the show closed in 2016.

Pop star Britney Spears also auctioned off a painting she created that was won by Vegas local Robin Leach for $10,000.

“There's always good that comes from bad and Oct. 1 has brought our community together like never before,” said Henderson.

The show closed with an emotional performance by Elvis Monroe, a Las Vegas band, as all the performers joined together in a display of strength for the city.

