Frontier to hire 500 flight attendants at Las Vegas job fair

Frontier Airlines said the company plans to hire 500 flight attendants at a Las Vegas job fair to support its growth in the area.

The company will hold three hiring events, one on Nov.14 and two on Nov. 15.

The job fair will be held at the Eastside Cannery Hotel and Casino located at 5255 Boulder Highway.

On Nov. 14, check-in will take place from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m. with a presentation starting at 1 p.m. On Nov. 15, check-in for the first event will take place from 7 a.m. until 7:30 a.m. with the presentation starting at 7:30 a.m. and check-in for the second event will start at 12:30 p.m. with the presentation starting at 1 p.m. The fair will start with a presentation then transition to interviews.

Candidates should be prepared for interviews with a current resume. Applicants must have a valid passport, a matching second form of identification and be at least 20-years-old.

The job at Frontier Airlines offers travel perks, medical and vision insurance, 401(k) benefits, paid holidays, vacation and sick leave.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.