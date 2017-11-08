Official Raiders team store opens at Town Square

The Raiders are shown in an undated image. (File)

The official team store for the Raiders opened its doors on Wednesday.

The Raider Image is located at Town Square Las Vegas. It is the 10th retail store and first location in Nevada.

The store will carry a selection of Raiders gear including jerseys, headwear, and accessories for men, women, and children.

In addition to the store, a Raiders Preview Center will also open at Town Square by the end of the year. The center, which will be open to the public, will provide fans with a place to see how the Las Vegas Stadium will come to life and learn about the Raiders.

Items sold at The Raider Image can also be found online.

