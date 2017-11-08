Official Raiders team store opens at Town Square - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Official Raiders team store opens at Town Square

Posted: Updated:
The Raiders are shown in an undated image. (File) The Raiders are shown in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The official team store for the Raiders opened its doors on Wednesday. 

The Raider Image is located at Town Square Las Vegas. It is the 10th retail store and first location in Nevada. 

The store will carry a selection of Raiders gear including jerseys, headwear, and accessories for men, women, and children. 

In addition to the store, a Raiders Preview Center will also open at Town Square by the end of the year. The center, which will be open to the public, will provide fans with a place to see how the Las Vegas Stadium will come to life and learn about the Raiders. 

Items sold at The Raider Image can also be found online

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.