Vegas Golden Knights return home for Military Appreciation Day

The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File)

The Golden Knights return to their home ice just in time to celebrate Veterans Day.

The Knights are coming off a grueling road trip that saw the team finish with a 1-4-1 record while playing those 6 games in 9 days.

Vegas welcomes back their road warriors to the friendly confines of the T-Mobile Arena on Friday night against the Winnipeg Jets. As the team hasn't played a home game since Oct. 27, when they shutout the Colorado Avalanche 7-0, and hold a 6-1 record.

Kerry Bubolz, Knights team president, announced the team will host a Military Appreciation and Remembrance Day on Nov. 10.

The Golden Knights will wear specialty camouflage jerseys during warmups, with select jerseys being auctioned off with all proceeds benefiting the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and Folded Flag Foundation.



In addition, all fans in attendance will receive a unique Vegas Golden Knights branded Military Challenge Coin giveaway and military-themed program poster, according to the team.

The proceeds of Friday's VGK Foundation 51/49 Raffle will benefit the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and military support initiatives.

The puck is set to drop at 7:30 p.m. with current and past military members being honored throughout the night in recognition of their service.

Remembrance Day is also an annual holiday in Canada that recognizes those who have served and continue to serve their country.

Stay with FOX5 for continued Knights coverage and check here for available ticket options to the game.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.