Nightclub, celebrity chef restaurants among Palms overhaul

The Palms Casino Resort is seen in this image from May 10, 2016. (Source: FOX5)

The overhaul of the Palms hotel-casino in Las Vegas now also includes new nightlife offerings, as well as celebrity chef restaurants.

Parent company Station Casinos on Tuesday announced another set of renovations for the hotel that is located about a mile west of the Las Vegas Strip.

The newly announced renovations will add to the hotel 60 new rooms, a 29,000-square-foot nightclub, a dayclub, and restaurants in partnership with celebrity chefs Bobby Flay, Michael Symon and Marc Vetri.

Station Casinos CEO Frank Fertitta told analysts and media during the company's third-quarter earnings call the hotel is "going to be a completely new property" when the renovations are over.

The hotel's overhaul is expected to be finished in early 2019. The company says the budget for the redevelopment is about $485 million.

