Vegas Animal Shelter to offer free adoptions

A dog is shown at The Animal Foundation in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

Street view of the Animal Foundation in an undated imaged. (Google Maps)

The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas announces plans for a no-cost adoption event during shelter appreciation week.

From Nov. 8 through Nov. 12 dogs and cats can be adopted without a free from the foundation.

The nonprofit organization said it is honoring National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week during this time.

Interested dog and cat owners are encouraged to stop by the Animal Foundation’s adoption facilities located on Wardelle Street, near Harris Avenue and Bonanza Road.

This adoption promotion is part of the foundation's 2020 mission. As it says they strive to save all healthy and treatable animals in their care by the end of 2020.

The appreciation event is for dogs and cats who are over 6-months-old and will include spay and neuter surgery, a microchip and up-to-date vaccines.

A city, government fee of $10 will apply for residents of the City of Las Vegas and the City of North Las Vegas, according to the Animal Foundation.

Click here for more information on this event as the foundation provides refuge for thousands of homeless animals throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.