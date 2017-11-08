Vegas Strong march will take place on Las Vegas Strip

The memorial for victims of the mass shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard shown here on Oct. 3, 2017. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Thousands are expected to participate in a Vegas Strong march on the famed Las Vegas Strip in November.

The Culinary Union announced plans for the community to continue to heal after the tragic shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

"Nevada is a place where working men and women have a real opportunity to provide for their families and achieve the American Dream. Nevada is our home, we are Vegas Strong, and we will not live in fear," said Geoconda Argüello-Kline, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union.

The Vegas Strong march is scheduled for Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. to begin at Caesars Palace and end at the Statue of Liberty at the New York-New York hotel-casino.

The outpouring of support shown within the community has been overwhelming and Thursday's march will offer another opportunity for strength, prayer and further healing according to the union.

"Workers serve our country and our community every day, and we stand united and together, today and always," said Argüello-Kline.

