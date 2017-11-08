Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada say 'Thank You' to first responders

Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada are giving thanks to Las Vegas authorities who responded to the tragic shooting on Oct. 1.

After the deadly incident at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, Girl Scout Troop 777 organized a Thank You Card campaign to show their appreciation for the men and women who bravely responded that night.

Troop 777 collected cards throughout the month of October and promoted their campaign with homemade collection boxes placed at schools, fliers, and on social media according to the organization.

The troop collected over 4,600 cards from Girl Scout troops in 33 US states and Germany.

The organization said cards were presented to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department South Central Area Command. This command center was chosen because it is located less than a mile from the Harvest Festival grounds and officers were among the first to respond.



Girl Scout cookies and cases of nuts and candies were also given to authorities that were donated by the troop's product sale partners.



Troop 777 is in their first year as a troop and consists of 33 Girl Scouts ranging from Daisies to Juniors and is led by Kimberly Reinhart, Keri Schneider, and Amber Neal.



The Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada serves the four Southern-most counties in Nevada including Clark, Lincoln, Nye, and Esmeralda.

