'Vegas Strong' plane painted at Nellis Air Force Base

A new paint job on an F-15C Eagle airplane sends a message: Vegas Strong. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver/Released)

"Aim High ... Fly-Fight-Win" isn't the only slogan found at Nellis Air Force Base. A new paint job on an F-15C Eagle airplane sends a message: Vegas Strong.

"The aircraft was repainted to promote the unity between the Las Vegas community and Nellis AFB," the base said.

Senior Airmen Brittany Galloway and Dillon Cutlip, 57th Wing creative design team members came up with the message on the plane, that also recognizes the Air Force's 70th Anniversary. Michael Moore and Troy Blaschko, 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft painters, made the idea a reality.

