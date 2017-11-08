Burglars grab more than a dozen guns from NE valley home

Kathy and Ron Huisman said they arrived at their northeast valley Monday night to find the place ransacked.

"First thing I see is a gun barrel laying there," Ron Huisman said.

He called his wife to warn her before she arrived.

"When I walked in, I thought "I am not gonna cry, I am not gonna fall apart." But I did all of the above," she said.

The thieves flipped over mattresses and dumped drawers, but the only thing they took were guns.

"Between 16 and 20 guns. Four of them are handguns," Ron said.

There were also rifles. Many of the guns were collectibles or family heirlooms. They were taken from the walls where they were placed as decoration, tables where they were being fixed, and under mattresses where the guns were hidden.

"Sentimental value is sometimes just as important as monetary value," Kathy said.

The Huismans said they feel violated and they're not alone.

Metro police said thieves have gotten their hands on 1,800 guns in their jurisdiction. They said there's only one way to keep yourself from becoming a victim.

"You don't put a gun in the night stand when you're not home. You don't put a gun under your pillow, you don't put a gun in your center console in your car in your drive way, because you're making it too easy for these guns to get stolen," a Metro officer said.

The Huismans said hindsight is 2020, so they want to prevent others from falling prey.

"Keep them locked up, don't leave anything around. They will tear up anything to get them," they said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.