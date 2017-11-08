Boy describes finding 2 bodies from double homicide near Flamingo and Tenaya

Chance Henry, 15, opens up to FOX5 about the grisly discovery on his neighbor's front lawn (FOX5).

Chance Henry, 15, said he never expected he would help the Las Vegas Metro Police Department investigate a crime.

“I thought it was a Halloween prop,” Henry said. “I? kept going and then I turned around because I knew he didn’t decorate for Halloween, and I went up to him, and his face was all beaten.”

Henry was walking home when he found his neighbor who lived three doors down, dead on the lawn.

“I saw something really scary,” Henry said. “I don’t ever want to see it again.”

The scariest part about it is he knew the neighbors very well, recently he went to his home on Halloween.

“They always like to say 'hi' to us when we go by,” Henry said. “He always puts gummy worms in dirt and calls it a gummy worm harvest!”

After spotting the body, he ran to get help and called police right away. When officers arrived they found a second man dead inside the home. Police said the two men were roommates.

Investigators had reason to believe the person responsible for the two homicides lived directly next door, swat teams were called in and tried to get the man to come out.

“I didn’t feel safe with that guy in the house,” Henry said.

The suspect would not come out so police stormed the home, which alarmed neighbors in the normally quiet area.

“At two o’clock in the morning, we heard those microphones that you talk to people with really loud,” said Juan Quintanar, who lived around the block. “They were saying come out come out, then all of a sudden you hear bang bang!”

Police told FOX5 they were able to clear most of the home except for one room. Officials sent a K9 into that room ahead of the SWAT team, but the K9 never came back out, which made officers believe whoever was inside was dead.

The officers went into the room and saw the suspect wrestling with the dog. The canine got away and the man aimed a gun at the officers, police then fired back ultimately killing him.

He was shot twice in the process and it ended the whole situation.

“It’s kind of a relief to know they caught him,” Quintanar said. “But it’s not a relief that he died and two other and that he killed two other people with him.”

