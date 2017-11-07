Las Vegas casinos change 'do not disturb' policies, MGM refused to comment

Some Las Vegas casinos have reevaluated security policies to keep guests safe and prevent tragedies in the wake of the 1 October shooting. Most recently, the parent company of The Orleans Casino has adjusted its "do not disturb" policy.

David Strow, the vice president of corporate communications for Boyd Gaming, confirmed that staff will now conduct safety and welfare checks on any room that has a "do not disturb" placard on the door after two consecutive days.

"All guests are advised of this policy upon check-in," Strow wrote in an email. "The policy applies to all Boyd Gaming properties nationwide, including our 10 hotels in the Las Vegas Valley."

Strow said the policy was changed from three days to two days after the 1 October shooting.

Latrail Smith, a Las Vegas local who has stayed at The Orleans, said he's happy with the change.

"They're doing their job. It's the respect. They're trying to help," he said. "You naked? You got to shower? You've got to do your job to make sure you're safe. Answer the door or something. Make sure, 'Yeah, I'm good."

"Personally I think it's a good idea," English tourist Peter Elliot said. "In fact, I would say after 24 hours surely they should be investigating as to what's going on or why the room hasn't been vacated or the cleaners can't be admitted."

MGM and Caesars kept policies shrouded, but Wynn has been transparent.

Many casinos have similar policies, but MGM Resorts refused to comment on its practices. Jacob Silber, a spokesperson with the newly hired PR company representing MGM, said he had "no comment" on what the protocol is, or was, on Oct. 1.

MGM Resorts owns and operates Mandalay Bay.

"I think it's wrong. I think they should be transparent about what the rules are going to be either now or in the future," Elliot said. "I think it crosses our mind when you see it on British TV, but you've got to put it in the back of your mind when you go on vacation, otherwise you wouldn't go anywhere."

Last month, the CEO of Wynn Resorts said the handling of "do not disturb" placards was one of the issues that most concerned him when he looked back on the circumstances of the Route 91 Harvest shooting.

"Being in a room for three days in a 'do not disturb' situation? That would've triggered an alarm here," Steve Wynn told Fox News. "We'd go into the room. We'd want to know more about anybody who was sequestered in a room for more than 12 hours."

Erica Johnson-McElroy, a spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment, did not go into specifics on how last month's mass shooting has changed the way staff handles security.

"We do not comment publicly on our security-related policies and procedures," she wrote in an email. "However, we are evaluating security measures as a result of the 1 October shooting."

MGM's concealed policy is expected to be the subject of multiple lawsuits. If MGM has a similar "do not disturb" policy, lawyers will ask whether it was enforced in the days leading up to the shooting. If MGM Resorts does not have a similar policy, lawyers will likely want to know why.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

