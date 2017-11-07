Texas woman wins $1.2 million at Paris Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Texas woman wins $1.2 million at Paris Las Vegas

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Millionaire Sylvia Tejeda poses with the lucky Wheel of Fortune slot machine Oct. 28, 2017 (Paris Las Vegas). Millionaire Sylvia Tejeda poses with the lucky Wheel of Fortune slot machine Oct. 28, 2017 (Paris Las Vegas).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Luck be a lady is an accurate statement for a Texas woman who became a millionaire shortly after playing a popular slot machine at the Paris Las Vegas. 

San Antonio resident Sylvia Tejeda won a whopping $1.2 million shortly after sitting down to play the popular Wheel of Fortune slot machine on Oct. 28, according to a release from Paris Las Vegas. 

Tejeda was on vacation for a few days and said she was "happy, going crazy and in shock."

