Texas woman wins $1.2 million at Paris Las Vegas

Millionaire Sylvia Tejeda poses with the lucky Wheel of Fortune slot machine Oct. 28, 2017 (Paris Las Vegas).

Luck be a lady is an accurate statement for a Texas woman who became a millionaire shortly after playing a popular slot machine at the Paris Las Vegas.

San Antonio resident Sylvia Tejeda won a whopping $1.2 million shortly after sitting down to play the popular Wheel of Fortune slot machine on Oct. 28, according to a release from Paris Las Vegas.

Tejeda was on vacation for a few days and said she was "happy, going crazy and in shock."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.