Starbucks offers buy one, get one free on holiday drinks

It's that time of year again when warm fuzzy socks and a delicious winter drink make the day a whole lot better.

That's why Starbucks is offering a free holiday beverage with the purchase of any seasonal drink starting Nov. 9 through Nov. 13. Stop by anytime between 2 to 5 p.m. to enjoy this delicious deal.

The 'Starbucks Holiday Give Good Share' event encourages customers to spread the holiday cheer by sharing the free holiday drink with a loved one, friend or even a stranger.

Qualifying purchases include hot, iced and blended holiday beverages as well as cake pops. The complimentary drink must be of equal or lesser value.

