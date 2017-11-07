Starbucks offers buy one, get one free on holiday drinks - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Starbucks offers buy one, get one free on holiday drinks

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Barista serves customer at a Starbucks (file image / FOX5). Barista serves customer at a Starbucks (file image / FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

It's that time of year again when warm fuzzy socks and a delicious winter drink make the day a whole lot better. 

That's why Starbucks is offering a free holiday beverage with the purchase of any seasonal drink starting Nov. 9 through Nov. 13. Stop by anytime between 2 to 5 p.m. to enjoy this delicious deal.  

The 'Starbucks Holiday Give Good Share' event encourages customers to spread the holiday cheer by sharing the free holiday drink with a loved one, friend or even a stranger. 

Qualifying purchases include hot, iced and blended holiday beverages as well as cake pops. The complimentary drink must be of equal or lesser value. 

