Man who brutally beat woman in downtown Las Vegas wanted by police

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a man accused of brutally beating a 59-year-old woman in downtown Las Vegas on Nov. 1.

According to Downtown Area Command Capt. Andrew Walsh, at 1 a.m. a patrol officer came across the woman lying in the roadway with a number of people trying to aid her. The officer said the victim was severely beaten and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Walsh said, at first, it did not look like the victim was going to survive, but "luckily she is still with us today." Her injuries included a brain bleed, broken jaw, several facial fractures and blood in her lungs.

The woman was walking down the street when she was attacked by the unknown suspect, Walsh said.

It is unknown why the suspect targeted the woman, Walsh said. Adding, "no human being in our community should be found laying in the street with the injuries that this poor woman had."

Witnesses described the suspect to police as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'4" tall, 160 pounds with a stocky or muscular build.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

