Veteran's Day 2017: Deals for active-duty and retired military

Businesses are honoring servicemen and women with deals on food and more for Veteran's Day.

According to offers.com, dozens of restaurants are offering deals to veterans. The deals may vary by location.

Applebee's - Free entree for veterans with proof of service on Saturday

BJ's - Free meal on Friday and Saturday for active duty military and veterans

Carrabba's - Free appetizer for veterans and active military on Saturday with the purchase of an entree and Coca-Cola beverage. The deal must be mentioned

Chili's - Free entree for veterans and active military on Saturday at participating locations

Denny's - Free "Build Your Own Grand Slam" from 5 a.m. until noon on Friday at valid locations with military identification

Dunkin' Donuts - Free donut for veterans and active-duty military on Saturday with military identification

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers - Free combo meal card to be given out to veterans and active duty military on Saturday

Golden Corral - Free "thank you dinner" on Nov. 13 for active military and veterans

Hooter's - Free meal for veterans and active-duty military on Saturday with proof of service

IHOP - Free order of Red, White & Blue pancakes for veterans and active-duty military on Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at participating locations

Little Caesars - Free lunch combo on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Proof of service is required and orders must be placed before 2 p.m.

Lucille's Smokehouse Bar B Que - 20 percent off the entire month of November plus a free dessert on Veteran's Day

Mimi's Cafe - Free entree for veterans and active-duty military on Saturday with the purchase of a beverage and proof of service

Olive Garden - Free entree from special menu to active-duty military and veterans on Saturday

Outback Steakhouse - Free Bloomin' Onion and beverage on Saturday with military identification. Plus, a military discount of 15 percent off from Nov. 12 through Dec. 31.

Red Lobster - Free appetizer or dessert on Saturday for active military or veterans with military identification or proof of service

Red Robin - Free Red's Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Fries for veterans and active duty military with proof of service

Squeeze In - Free meal to military members on Friday and Saturday

Wienerschnitzel - Free chili dog, small fries and a small Pepsi to veterans and active-duty military on Saturday

Other deals:

In addition to free and discounted meals, veterans and active-duty military can take advantage of free rides from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada on Saturday. Those who have served or are currently serving can take a free ride on any RTC fixed-route service from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. with identification when boarding.

Branded One CrossFit is proving free memberships to service members with disabilities. The gym is located on 2055 East Windmill Lane.

The VA of Southern Nevada is hosting a car show on Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 6900 North Pecos Road. The event will also offer a free barbeque.

Deals at casinos:

The Plaza will host a veterans awards ceremony on Saturday at 2 p.m. The property will also offer several deals including a complimentary pair of tickets to see Scintas perform on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The tickets are available at the box office. In addition, free entry to a special slot tournament will take place on Saturday as well as various food and drink specials.

Boyd Gaming properties including the Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and the Cannery will offer a complimentary buffet to active-duty military and veterans on Saturday. The company is also offering a "Buy a Vet a Bud or Bud Light" promotion where guests can purchase a beer at a participating casino bar until Saturday and write a personal thank you message that will be delivered to a military member.

Stations Casinos is offering a complimentary buffet to the active, inactive or retired military on Friday. To redeem the offer, swipe the Military Boarding Pass at a kiosk to receive the voucher. Fiesta Henderson invites all resident to write a thank you note to veterans and place it on a wall displayed at the property. Additionally, the company is offering various deals every Monday in November to thank military personnel. The deals include buffet and bowling coupons, discounts at retailers and more.

