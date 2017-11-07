Southern Nevada post offices offer Sunday holiday hours

A USPS box is shown in an undated image. (File)

The United States Postal Service will be open on select Sundays for holiday shipping needs.

Five locations in Southern Nevada will be open on Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The locations include:

Summerlin Station - 1611 Spring Gate Lane

Spring Valley Station - 3375 South Rainbow Boulevard

Silverado Station - 455 East Pebble Road

Meadow Mesa Station - 4904 Camino Al Norte

Valle Verde Station - 1575 West Horizon Road

A 24-hour self-service kiosk is also available for customers at the following locations:

Silverado Station - 455 East Pebble Road

Henderson Main - 404 South Boulder Highway

James C Brown Station - 1001 East Sunset Road

Winterwood Station - 5070 Vegas Valley Drive

Crossroads Station - 6210 North Jones Boulevard

Redrock Station - 2449 North Tenaya Way

Additional information on services provided by the United States Postal Service can be found online here.

