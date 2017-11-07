Southern Nevada post offices offer Sunday holiday hours - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Southern Nevada post offices offer Sunday holiday hours

The United States Postal Service will be open on select Sundays for holiday shipping needs. 

Five locations in Southern Nevada will be open on Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. 

The locations include: 

  • Summerlin Station - 1611 Spring Gate Lane
  • Spring Valley Station - 3375 South Rainbow Boulevard 
  • Silverado Station - 455 East Pebble Road 
  • Meadow Mesa Station - 4904 Camino Al Norte 
  • Valle Verde Station - 1575 West Horizon Road

A 24-hour self-service kiosk is also available for customers at the following locations:

  • Silverado Station - 455 East Pebble Road
  • Henderson Main - 404 South Boulder Highway 
  • James C Brown Station - 1001 East Sunset Road 
  • Winterwood Station - 5070 Vegas Valley Drive
  • Crossroads Station - 6210 North Jones Boulevard 
  • Redrock Station - 2449 North Tenaya Way 

Additional information on services provided by the United States Postal Service can be found online here

