Imagine Dragons, The Killers to headline Vegas Strong Benefit Concert for 1 October victims

Super star rock bands Imagine Dragons and The Killers have been added to a star-studded lineup of entertainers who will participate in a Vegas Strong Benefit Concert to raise funds for 1 October victims.

The special evening of entertainment was scheduled to take place on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Imagine Dragons and The Killers join other confirmed performers including Boyz II Men, Cirque du Soleil, David Copperfield, Penn & Teller and more.

Tickets for the event were set to go on sale on Wednesday, Nov. 8 online here or via phone at 888-929-7849.

Here’s what the lineup of performers had to say about being apart of the Vegas Strong Benefit Concert:

Boyz II Men

“Las Vegas has embraced us since the moment we arrived. We are honored to be part of this event, and play a role in the healing process for the community and all those impacted by this tragedy," Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men said.

Cirque du Soleil

“We look forward to standing together with this amazing city to pay tribute to all those affected by the October 1st tragedy and show the strength and resilience of this community," Jerry Nadal, Cirque du Soleil’s Senior Vice President of the Resident Show Division said.

David Copperfield

“What happened last month was such a tragedy, but people came together immediately to support each other and help ease the pain. I’m honored to be part of this benefit as we continue to show the love and strength of the Vegas community," David Copperfield said.

Imagine Dragons

“Las Vegas is our home, and it’s an incredible, tight-knit community. The world has seen the resilience, unity and heart of the city this last month,” said Imagine Dragons. “This show is about raising money to help those impacted by the tragedy and about experiencing the healing that comes from gathering to celebrate the bonds we share.”

Penn & Teller

“Teller and I are humbled to be asked to pay tribute and to help those affected and those who aided in last month’s tragedy. Mr. Rogers once said we should ‘look for the helpers,’ during difficult times. We are proud to join our fellow Las Vegas entertainers in giving a little help to the real helpers and heroes in our incredible community,” Penn Jillette of Penn & Teller said.

The Killers

“For us, Las Vegas is a vital part of who we are as a band and who we are as human beings. We are humbled to be from a place where people rise in the face of tragedy to do what’s right. Please join us as we do what we do best in honor of those who lost their lives and celebrate the heart and humanity that keeps us united,” said Ronnie, Mark, Dave and Brandon.

