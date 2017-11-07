LVFR captain assists Puerto Rico fire stations after Hurricane Maria

A Las Vegas Fire and Rescue captain has been helping to deliver solar and water systems to Puerto Rico Fire stations after the island was ravaged by Hurricane Maria.

Capt. Richard Birt, went to Puerto Rico to assist a team installing solar micro-grids, waters desalination, and purification systems, as well as water production systems to fire stations.

Birt, who is a 17 year veteran of the department has been working with San Francisco area-based non-profit, Empowered by Light, to assist with the recovery. He is considered an expert in the use of solar power.

The department said Birt, who knows the co-founder of Empowered by Light, Marco Krapels, discussed how important it was to have the fire stations available after Hurricane Maria. Birt coordinated with the San Juan fire chief to install solar power at two fire stations in Puerto Rico. Within 10 days of discussing the project, Krapels and Birt were on the island.

The project included the delivery and installation of solar-powered micro-grids at two fire stations on the island, as well as the deployment of three solar-powered desalination systems, five innovate water production systems and three portable solar-power units to remote communities on the island. The first solar system with battery storage was installed on Oct. 13 and the second was installed a few days later.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said Birt plans to return to Puerto Rico and install another system. Las Vegas firefighter Chad Paddock will be taking vacation time, just as Birt has, to assist with the mission. Paddock is paying all of his own expenses for the trip.

There are 96 fire stations on the island. Empowered by Light received a $100,000 donation which will be used to install the new solar systems at four more fire stations. Birt said he will keep working on the project until all fire stations have the new systems.

