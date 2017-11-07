Free driverless shuttle to run in downtown Las Vegas traffic - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Free driverless shuttle to run in downtown Las Vegas traffic

LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Officials in Las Vegas are launching what they call the first self-operating driverless shuttle on a short loop in regular downtown traffic.

A Wednesday morning ceremony is set to mark the start of operations for the electric vehicle developed by the French company Navya. It's dubbed Arma.

The oval-shaped shuttle was tested last January on a closed street in the Fremont Street East entertainment district. It has a human attendant and computer monitor, but no steering wheel and no brake pedals.

It'll be able to carry up to 12 passengers for the free trip on a half-mile (0.8-kilometer) loop in the same area.

The shuttle uses GPS, electronic curb sensors and other technology to make its way.

The testing is being done by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, Keolis North America and AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah.

